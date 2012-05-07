Crown Audio Ships DriveCore Power Amps

Elkhart, IN--Harman's Crown Audio has begun shipping its new flagship I-Tech HD 4x3500HD DriveCore Series 4-channel power amplifier.

The 4-channel I-Tech 4x3500HD incorporates Crown’s sixth-generation Class I engine with DriveCore technology to deliver 3,500 watts per channel burst into two ohms, and offers a host of Crown’s most advanced features including a 4.3-inch TFT LCD with capacitive touchscreen, exclusive Harman HiQnet System Architect 2.0 control functionality and V5 DSP preset support for JBL Professional’s newly-launched VTX Series V25 plus VERTEC Series line array loudspeakers.

The Crown I-Tech 4x3500HD delivers 1,900 watts per channel into eight ohms, 2,400 watts per channel into four ohms and a massive 4,800 watts into eight ohms bridged with all channels driven at full bandwidth all from an amplifier that measures just 2U rack spaces high.

This power to size ratio is made possible by Crown’s DriveCore amplifier IC chip, according to the company. The DriveCore chip combines the amplifier driver stage into the power output stage (along with additional audio-signal functions), to dramatically reduce overall size and power-consumption requirements and yield energy-efficient operation that conforms to Harman International’s GreenEdge environmental initiative.

“The I-Tech 4x3500HD DriveCore Series sets a new benchmark in control, connectivity, DSP and system interfacing capabilities for professional high-power multichannel amplifiers,” said Brian Pickowitz, market manager, tour sound for Crown. “We are confident customers will immediately recognize the distinct benefits of a true 4-channel solution that this amplifier offers for a wide range of live sound and fixed installation applications.”

The I-Tech 4x3500HD provides four analog inputs, four AES3 digital inputs and four AES inputs over VDrive and the ability to select four CobraNet inputs. The amplifier also includes SpeakON or banana plug speaker connectors, as well as a Neutrik PowerCON AC input connector to prevent the power cord from coming loose in transit.

The Crown I-Tech 4x3500HD provides DSP sound-tailoring capabilities with its proprietary BSS OmniDriveHD processing engine, which employs 32bit/192kHz A/D and D/A converters for sonic clarity and the ability to tailor the amplifier’s audio output. Crown’s exclusive linear phase FIR and IIR filters provide optimized loudspeaker crossover points with improved midrange clarity and off-axis loudspeaker response.

The amplifier is compatible with the Harman HiQnet System Architect and JBL HiQnet Performance Manager sound reinforcement system design software. The inclusion of JBL VERTEC V5 DSP preset tunings for VERTEC Series loudspeakers interface with the I-Tech 4x3500HD’s FIR filters to improve the loudspeakers’ sound quality and horizontal coverage performance. For enhanced control and monitoring capabilities the amplifier is also compatible with the Powered By Crown iPad/iPhone application.

The I-Tech 4x3500HD incorporates a host of additional features including Crown’s LevelMax limiter technology that combines the operation of the amplifier’s Peak, Thermal and RMS limiters for more effective protection; and a front-panel USB port that enables users to load preset amplifier settings or device files and update firmware.