Additional Presenters Announced for DPAA Digital Media Summit

The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) announced a lineup of additional speakers for its 5th annual Digital Media Summit at the New York Hilton on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Registration is now open for the day-long event. Registration details can be found at dp-aa.org/2012DigitalMediaSummitContextMatters.php.

The Digital Media Summit will examine critical topics related to digital place-based media, including contextual engagement and planning strategies, and feature case studies presented by leading national advertisers.

The DPAA announced that:

•Patti Foley, director marketing communications and merchandising, Jack in the Box, will join a Case Studies session with previously announced marketers Oppenheimer Funds, Hallmark and Fosters.

•Ben Pagel, assistant brand manager, Energizer Personal Care; Pete Krainik, founder and CEO, The CMO Club; and Steve Palmisano, founder AdElevate (formerly senior vice president, marketing services, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare) will join moderator David Verklin, partner, VSV Partners and former CEO of Hal Riney, Carat and Canoe Ventures, for “Digital Place-based Media – The Brand Marketer’s Perspective.” The marketers will speak about why they use DPb media, the barriers to greater usage and how agencies, networks and other stakeholders can help overcome some of these barriers to deliver a more useful and impactful tool for their brands.

•Dr. Carl Marci, CEO chief science officer, Innerscope Research, has joined the session, “The Latest Advances in Research and What it Means for DPb,” moderated by Don Gloeckler, chief research officer, Advertising Research Foundation, formerly of P&G. Other previously announced panelists include Jim Spaeth, founder, Media Behavior Institute; David Shiffman, senior vice president, director of research, MediaVest; and Leslie Wood, chief research officer, Nielsen Catalina Solutions.

•FK Funderburke, director, digital merchandising and mobile strategy, SapientNitro, will join panelists Stephen Randall, founder & chief executive, LocaModa; Sanjay Manandhar, founder & CEO, Aerva; and Mikhail Damiani, CEO/co-founder, Blue Bite“ on the panel, “Using Technology to Engage Consumers – Best in Class Case Studies.”

•Lee Doyle, president, client development, Mindshare, will participate in the town hall-style open meeting with David Krupp, president, Kinetic; John Muszynski, chief investment officer, SMG X; and Pierre Richer, president, NEC Display Solutions. The audience will be involved in this discussion on strategies to grow the industry.

A networking lunch sponsored by RMG Networks will offer attendees an opportunity to catch up with friends and discuss today's most pressing issues at specifically designated subject matter tables. The luncheon slot is also another opportunity to visit the Media Lab, open all day and featuring leading digital place-based networks and new technologies.

NEC will present a lunchtime demo of VUKUNET, the only universal ad serving platform for digital place-based media. NEC will present a live demo that shows the process of planning and flighting a campaign, then playing the ad and delivering proof-of-performance real-time.