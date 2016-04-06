CorpComm Expo 2016 Announces Call for Speaker Proposals

CorpComm Expo (CCE) is now accepting speaker proposals for its 2016 educational conference to take place Nov. 15-16, 2016 at the Navy Pier in Chicago, IL.

According to Chris Brennaman CCE’s conference manager, CorpComm Expo will be working with its advisory board, comprised of corporate communications professionals, which will recommend topics, review proposals, and approve presentations for the fall conference. The CCE Advisory Board will evaluate each proposal for its insight, perspective, relevance, usefulness, and timeliness.

While topics other than those recommended will be considered, the proposal must make a clear case for its inclusion. The conference theme for the event is “Best Practices in Digital Communications,” with an emphasis on technology as a facilitator of communications across all screens; new ways to deliver traditional messaging; distance learning/training via interactive technology; shaping messaging for effective multimedia communication; ways in which new technologies can enhance an organization’s objectives; case studies and examples of best practices for both “deploying” and “employing” digital communications networks; unbiased information on digital communications and the underlying technologies that have consistently shown superior results.

A full topic list, audience descriptions, judging criteria, format options and proposal form can be found online. http://www.CorpCommexpo.com/call-for-speakers

The application deadline for topics is May 27, 2016.