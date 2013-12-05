Primacoustic Warehouses Product in Belgium for EU Market

Radial Engineering's full line of Primacoustic acoustic treatment products are now being warehoused in Europe for the European and Middle Eastern markets.
Primacoustic Product Specialist Jay Porter presents at a recent distributors training in Boom, Belgium.
According to Radial's export sales manager Steve McKay: "We are experiencing a growing demand for our products in these markets, particularly for commercial and private studios. We also recognize the tremendous opportunity here for new markets including conference, broadcast, theater and educational. In order to accommodate this growth we need to ensure our products are readily available and in short order. Primacoustic has partnered with FACE-ESP to open a warehouse in Boom, Belgium which is located near the largest container harbor in Antwerp."
- As part of the launch of this new commitment to the European market, Primacoustic organized an EU distributor meeting at the facility on October 29 and 30, 2013. Thirty-six sales and marketing professionals from across Europe and the Middle East gathered for a two day training session.
- "The first day was dedicated to presenting product information and market opportunities for our Primacoustic line," said McKay. "Primacoustic product specialist Jay Porter taught the group the fundamentals of acoustic treatment - essentially taking the mystery out of acoustics. It was clear there was excitement in the air about the opportunities."
- Day two of the training focused on an update of the latest products brought to market by Primacoustic's parent company, Radial Engineering Ltd. McKay explains: "We highlighted Radial's history in the audio markets including Live Sound, Hire Companies, Music, Recording, Broadcast and installation, as well as our famous Direct Box fundamentals, demos of our latest products and a special focus on the 500 Series market which is a new and rapidly developing segment for Radial."
- "Now that Primacoustic products are at full, easy and fast availability our customers will enjoy the same level of service our clients in North America have experienced," McKay said. "Customers will also be happy to know this arrangement reduces freight costs which translates to very competitive landed cost prices. On top of that we have recently been awarded the EU's strictest fire ratings which will be of benefit to designers and installers for commercial spaces in particular. This poises Primacoustic to become the leading acoustic products in this market."