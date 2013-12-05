Primacoustic Warehouses Product in Belgium for EU Market

Radial Engineering's full line of Primacoustic acoustic treatment products are now being warehoused in Europe for the European and Middle Eastern markets.

Primacoustic Product Specialist Jay Porter presents at a recent distributors training in Boom, Belgium.



According to Radial's export sales manager Steve McKay: "We are experiencing a growing demand for our products in these markets, particularly for commercial and private studios. We also recognize the tremendous opportunity here for new markets including conference, broadcast, theater and educational. In order to accommodate this growth we need to ensure our products are readily available and in short order. Primacoustic has partnered with FACE-ESP to open a warehouse in Boom, Belgium which is located near the largest container harbor in Antwerp."