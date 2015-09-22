CorpComm and EduComm Expos Converge in Atlanta

This year's CorpComm and EduComm Expos will take place in Atlanta from September 30 to October 1. Tech managers and integrators will converge to participate in 48 hours of collaborative AV tech events. The EduComm and CorpComm Expos conferences are dedicated to higher education and corporate teams who are – or will be – embracing technologies that help them communicate, inspire, and educate their staff.



Those attending the events should expect to see C-level and middle management professionals in Corporate Communications Marketing, HR, IT, Administration, Construction & Planning, and Business Services at CorpComm, and Campus Communications, IT, A/V, Administration, Construction & Planning at EduComm.

Last month CorpComm Expo announced Kristin Kelley, Director of Employee Communications for Darden Restaurants and Emily Clark, Employee Communications Manager for Darden Restaurants, will be co-presenting a general conference seminar at the expo focusing on storytelling through employees.

Both expos will be co-located at the George World Congress Center. Attendees can register today at http://www.corpcommexpo.com and http://www.educommexpo.com. Exhibit hall registration is free.

CorpComm Expo is produced by Exponation LLC, and is dedicated to technology that specifically serves the needs of corporate professionals.