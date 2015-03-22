Corning's 'Film and Win' Video Competition Promises $10,000

Corning launched a "Film and Win" video competition at CES that promises up to $10,000 in winnings to contestants who best demonstrate the benefits of Optical Cables by Corning. Participants 18 and older living in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States are invited to showcase how Optical Cables by Corning help make their lives better.

To enter, participants can submit a one-minute video demonstrating how Corning’s optical fiber cables for Thunderbolt or USB 3.0 help them reduce costs, improve their creative environment, and save time. Videos for entry must also show advancement in a particular industry segment, such as entertainment (pro audio visual, audio, photography, editing), machine vision, or education.

Competition details include:



· Submission must be in English (spoken or subtitles), German (spoken or subtitles), or language free.

· Videos must be mp4 and 720 dpi or greater.

· The use case submitted must be replicable.

Corning will award three prizes for this competition, including:

· 1st Prize – $10,000

· 2nd Prize – $3,000

· 3rd Prize – $1,000

Entries will be judged based on relevance, clarity of use case and benefit; the degree of advancement achieved by using our cables; creativity, and video production quality.