Rex Electric & Technologies Acquires Integrisys

Rex Electric & Technologies has unveiled that it is expanding its capabilities in high-end commercial and residential AV systems with the acquisition of Integrisys.



Rex Electric & Technologies is a provider of electrical and technology services, and Integrisys is a design and build technology company.

Principals Brad Weintraub, George Velazquez, and Eric Wolfram, co-founders of Intergrisys, will join Rex’s Chicago office in addition to the Integrisys team on July 1.

“Rex has a long history of meeting the electrical and technology needs of our clients, and we are delighted to welcome the Integrisys team to our company,” said chairman and chief executive officer, Rex, Dominic M. Sergi.

“Adding to our existing expertise in AV systems is a natural extension of the services we provide to our general contractor and building management clients,” Sergi said.

“Brad, George, and Eric are among the best known AV systems experts in the industry and they, along with their engineers, designers, project managers, and other team members who also will be joining us, add significant depth to Rex’s Technology Division, which we continue to grow,” said Sergi.

Rex’s Technology Division provides voice data, security, AV, and other technology systems to a wide variety of clients.

“We are pleased to be merging with such an industry leader," co-founder, Integrisys, Brad Weintraub said. "We have been fortunate to work with Rex Electric & Technologies over the past several years and have gotten to know their management team. Because Rex is so widely known for its quality of craftsmanship, excellent safety record, and ability to help their clients achieve their goals, we can think of no better merger partner.”