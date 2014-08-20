Core Brands Restructures Southwest Sales Team

Core Brandshas restructured its Southern California regional sales team to focus primarily on SpeakerCraft, Niles, Sunfire, and Aton. According to Core Brands director of CI sales, Jim Koenig, the new team will also support all of the Core Brands brands and the existing rep firm in the area, Morris Tait. This new team will report to Southwest Region sales manager Gordon Isaac.

"I am very pleased to announce that Peter Arnold and Eldon Henry have joined this new Core direct sales team as regional account managers in the southern part of the new territory respectively," said Koenig. "They bring a wealth of experience that will help our dealers build their business.

Arnold brings many years of account management experience to this new position, including with companies like Pioneer, Yamaha, and Kaliedescape. Most recently with Pakedge, Henry was at SpeakerCraft for six, years where he started as technical Support Supervisor and advanced to become the global education specialist responsible for SpeakerCraft's training programs.

Henry and Arnold are expected to better meet the needs of the company's growing and expanding base of dealers throughout the region.

In order to provide localized technical support to dealers in the territory, the company has hired another SpeakerCraft veteran, Rick Geller, as the Southern California technical specialist, RTS. "Rick was an engineer directing product development at SpeakerCraft. He brings a deep understanding to how technology works, which will be helpful in training our customers. He will be responsible for providing support on all brands to dealers in the Southern California market," Koenig said.

In addition to managing the new Southern California team, Southwest Region sales Mmanager, Gordon Isaac, will personally handle all of Core Brands audio brand accounts within Arizona and Las Vegas, NV, in addition to managing Core Brands business with rep firm Morris Tait Associates.