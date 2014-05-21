Core Brands Furman P-8 PRO C Power Conditioner

Underscoring its commitment to meet the increasingly complex and challenging power conditioning needs of audio, video and broadcast professionals, Core Brands introduced the Furman P-8 PRO C Power Conditioner. This Classic Series 20Amp power conditioner delivers superior protection, outstanding performance and exclusive Furman technologies such as Series Multi-Stage Protection (SMP) and Linear Filtering Technology (LiFT).

Featuring a rugged 1-RU chassis with a minimalistic front panel, the P-8 PRO C is ideal for power conditioning applications where front panel metering and illumination are not required. The P-8 PRO C provides users with Furman’s acclaimed SMP surge protection circuit. The technology’s ability to safely absorb, clamp and dissipate transient voltages virtually eliminates service calls. The device’s over-voltage circuitry (EVS) protects against accidental connections to 208 or 240 VAC by shutting off incoming power until over-voltage is completely corrected.