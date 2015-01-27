Coolux Connect Conference Cologne Germany

The third coolux connect conference, held on the 8th and 9th of January in Cologne, was attended by more than 220 AV professionals from 25 countries.

coolux Conference goers attend a presentation.

Designers, programmers, content creators and rental specialists spent two full days in Cologne, immersing themselves in the world of coolux Pandoras Box technology and customer showcases.

Speakers included theatre designers, broadcast specialists, and live production and corporate presentation experts.

Visitors were treated to a variety of showcases and more technologically oriented presentations.

One of the topics surrounding this year’s conference was the news that Christie Digital Systems had acquired coolux GmbH.

Coolux CEO Jan Huewel will report to Jennifer Smith in his new position of Senior Director, Processing Solutions. Huewel was able to personally address many international customers less than 48 hours after the official press release regarding the acquisition had been published.

"The timing of our third coolux connect conference was a great coincidence. Obviously we are looking forward to answering all possible questions at the upcoming ISE, but at the same time it was wonderful to be able to meet so many of our international customers right after the acquisition had been announced. All our activities are continuing as normal. This new situation means however, that we will be able to create a synergy between the two companies that will enable us to develop more effective products more rapidly. "