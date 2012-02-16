DSE Extends Early Registration Discount

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) announced that early registration discounts for its 2012 March 6-9 Annual Educational Conference program will be extended until Wednesday, February 22.

A “Gold Passport,” which provides registrants with the opportunity to attend their choice of four seminars, both Wednesday and Thursday Keynote breakfasts, On-Floor Workshops and the Trade Show Floor, normally costs $1,150, but those who book early can save 25 percent for a cost of only $865.00.

Booking early will also guarantee that attendees can see the program or event of their choice. The Live Installation Tour is now filling seats on the last available coach and many of the Vertical Industry Discussion Groups are at or reaching maximum capacity and now have wait lists, according to DSE.

“We are experiencing active and enthusiastic registration momentum and are pleased to be able to give attendees who have not yet registered a little more time to do so and still qualify for significant discounts,” said Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE.