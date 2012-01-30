SCN InfoComm Installation Product Awards — Deadline Today

SCN has extended the deadline to submit entries for the 2012 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards to Monday, March 12.

The 2012 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards will showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2011. To be eligible for an award, the company must be an exhibitor at InfoComm 2012, and the product must have shipped in 2011.

Product entries are being accepted in the following categories: Most Innovative Audio/Videoconferencing Product; Most Innovative Control Product For Commercial Installation; Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture Product; Most Innovative Mounting Solution; Most Innovative Install-Grade Video Projector; Most Innovative Loudspeaker For Commercial Installation; Most Innovative Digital Signage Product; Most Innovative Video Display Product; Most Innovative Video Extension Product; Most Innovative Video Switching Product; Most Innovative Projection Screen; Most Innovative Video Conversion/Scaling Product; Most Innovative Commercial Systems Installation Accessory; and Most Innovative Power Conditioner or Surge Protection Product.

Each product entry is $100 and must be sent in with the entry. Manufacturers can enter their product or products for consideration before Monday, March 12, 2012 by visiting systemscontractor.com/infocomm-awards.

Winners will be announced on June 12 during InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas, NV.