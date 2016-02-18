Connected Screen Conference for AV Integrators at Digital Signage Expo 2016

Digital Signage Expo will present a full-day pre-show program on Tuesday, March 15 specifically designed for professional AV/IT systems integrators.



Produced by Systems Contractor News editor-at-large Kirsten Nelson, the Connected Screen Conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and focus on building better AV integration business models. The program will feature top industry experts tackling the digital signage issues that are vital to today's AV integrator. Details and Registration, click here.

“Digital signage is evolving into a more complex and design-centric form of communication and branding,” said Nelson. “New models are going beyond one-dimensional data presentation and marketing pitches to a more immersive experience. Brand perception is a moving target and digital signage customers are looking for the best way to reach audiences.”

The Connected Screen Conference was created to bring the AV design and installation community together with leading digital signage innovators and end-users who are demanding the latest and greatest in this market segment. Those who attend the day long series of AV integration sessions will walk away with practical business perspectives on how these new trends could boost business.

The day will include five modules ranging from case studies to immersive branding, a lunch and learn and two breakout sessions that focus on best practices for digital signage in in business.