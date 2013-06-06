ATEN VE882 and VE892 HDMI Video Extenders

ATEN’s VE882 and VE892 HDMI video extenders overcome the length restrictions of standard HDMI cables by using fiber optics to send high definition audio and video signals over distances from 1,968 feet on up to 12 miles.

Both are designed to deliver full HD-1080p and 3D video content and applications; they can be used in airports, terminals, university campuses, as well as industrial monitoring, government, and military environments.