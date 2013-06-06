ATEN VE882 and VE892 HDMI Video Extenders

ATEN’s VE882 and VE892 HDMI video extenders overcome the length restrictions of standard HDMI cables by using fiber optics to send high definition audio and video signals over distances from 1,968 feet on up to 12 miles.
Both are designed to deliver full HD-1080p and 3D video content and applications; they can be used in airports, terminals, university campuses, as well as industrial monitoring, government, and military environments.
- Additionally, ATEN will showcase its VM0808H, an 8x8 HDMI Matrix Switch that provides a simple and affordable solution capable of routing up to eight HDMI sources to a maximum of eight HDMI displays. The VM0808H is approprite for multi-display video conferencing and other A/V environments.
- “Our AV products provide flexible and scalable solutions to support all types of business-critical environments,” said Jack Wang, CEO of ATEN. “From HD-1080p and 3D video to ultra HD 4Kx2K, ATEN’s solutions are affordable and are designed for the most complex needs of AV applications and professionals.”
- The VE814 HDMI Extender extendsultra HD 4Kx2K video up to 100 meters (330 feet), IR (infrared), RS-232, and ethernet using only one Cat-5e cable.
- The VC1080 is a universal AV to HDMI switch with scaler functionality that converts multiple analog and/or digital audio/video input signals into HDMI output.