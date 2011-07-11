Kramer Introduces the VP-417 Scaler

Kramer Electronics has introduced the VP-417 scaler for composite video or s-Video signals. The unit scales a video signal to a selected computer graphics video or HDTV output signal simultaneously on 15-pin HD and DVI-D connectors.

The VP-417 supports composite and s-Video inputs which it scales to a maximum resolution of WUXGA for computer graphics video output and 1080p for HDTV output. The VP-417 has selectable aspect ratio settings for both 4:3 and 16:9 formats. The built-in ProcAmp features video gain, brightness, contrast, color, hue and sharpness (independent H and V) control, with color control features in both the YUV and RGB color spaces. The VP-417 also features an LED indicator to show if a computer graphics video or HDTV output resolution has been selected, and the LED indicator shows which specific computer graphics video or HDTV output has been selected.

The VP-417 includes a non-volatile memory setup that retains the last settings used, and can be controlled using the On-Screen Display (OSD) for easy setup and adjustment, accessible via the front-panel buttons. The VP-417 also features an external 5V DC power supply, making it suitable for field operation.