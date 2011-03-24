AES Convention Exhibitor Forms Available

NY’s Jacob Javits Convention Center will host the AES Convention, Thursday, October 20 thru Sunday, Oct. 23.New York, NY--Exhibitor applications for the 131st AES Convention have been posted online at the AES website, aes.org/events/131/exhibitors.

The convention will be held at New York’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, October 20-23.

The AES has served the professional audio industry for 63 years as a forum for the exchange of technical information and ideas for engineers, producers, creative artists, manufacturers, and educators. Over 18,000 pro-audio industry members are expected to attend this year’s event. The 129th Convention attracted attendees from more than 70 countries around the world.

For additional information on Exhibiting at the AES, contact Chris Plunkett, director, convention management at 131st_exhibits@aes.org.