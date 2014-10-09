Comprehensive Cable and Connectivity Celebrates 40 Years

Comprehensive Cable and Connectivity Company will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year. The company launched in 1974 as a source for audiovisual dealers to buy connectivity products, accessories, and supplies needed for local media outlets, schools, and businesses.

“Comprehensive was there at the beginning of both AV and IT,” stated Comprehensive president Scott Schaefer. “It is Comprehensive’s experience, commitment to reliability, value, and service that has kept B2B customers around the world coming back year after year. We are so grateful for the decades of support that our industries, resellers, customers, and employees—past and present—have shown Comprehensive. Without them, we would not be here today, and we never forget that. We thank each and every one.”