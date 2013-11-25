ComNet Introduces Port Configured Self-Managed Switch with Gbps Uplink

The What: ComNet, Communication Networks of Danbury, CT, a USA-based manufacturer of fiber optic transmission and networking equipment, is introducing a six-port Self-Managed Ethernet switch, the CNGE2FE4SMS.

The What Else: The switch has four copper TX ports and two Gigabit SFP Ethernet ports. This allows the Ethernet data from the four TX ports be combined and uplinked through the Gbps SFP port. This allows multiple CNGE2FE4SMS units to be daisy-chained together through the gigabit backbone. It can support a large number of IP cameras depending on the selected camera’s bit rate. The Gigabit uplink capability can handle a larger number of cameras as compared to the company’s other SMS products. The self-management feature requires no user intervention and is pre-programmed to avoid flooding the network.

The CNGE2FE4SMS offers management without the cost or user knowledge required for a managed switch. This port-configured Ethernet switch allows the user to create a virtual Local Area Network (VLAN) that manages the Ethernet data being transported, thereby preventing network flooding. The CNGE2FE4SMS is pre-programmed and meets the IEEE 802.1x VLAN management standard. The two optical ports are designed to forward the data from the four electrical ports to the next switch, to a PC, or another Ethernet connection.

The CNGE2FE4SMS uses SFPs for fiber type, connector type and distance. The CNGE2FE4SMS is a cost-effective and easy way to add IP Video to a network and is designed for use in harsh environmental applications.

The Why: According to Andrew Acquarulo Jr., ComNet president and COO, “This cost-effective Ethernet switch allows our customers to transport Ethernet signals without any complicated software or network administration. Being self-managed, the CNGE2FE4SMS is very easy to install and maintain as your network grows. It is plug and play. Simply plug in the cables, power it up and the network automatically configures. The ComNet CNGE2FE4SMS is an other example of ComNet understanding the needs of the market and demystifying Ethernet networks.”