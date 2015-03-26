Community’s I SERIES Launches in European Market

ISE has been chosen for the European launch of Community’s new I SERIES, a family of loudspeakers that combines exceptional musical quality and vocal clarity with discreet and elegant styling. I SERIES high-power/high-output modular loudspeakers allows designers to implement complex solutions in houses of worship, multi-purpose auditoriums, live theatres, and other professional and commercial venues.

I SERIES includes point-source, high-directivity, compact, and floor-monitor models in multiple performance levels, providing modular scalability for a wide range of applications. Matching-height subwoofers, in sizes ranging from compact single 12-inch models to ground-shaking dual 18-inch models, complement the full-range I SERIES models with powerful low-frequency extension.

I SERIES features high-output woofers that combine a variety of technologies for smooth response, exceptional intelligibility, low distortion, and minimal power compression. Two-way models have large-format compression drivers, a choice of six rotatable horns and individually-voiced, beamwidth-matched crossovers with single or biamp operation. Three-way models offer a choice of three rotatable horn patterns and biamp or triamp operation with a combination of large-format HF compression driver and Community’s M200HP midrange compression driver. Both HF and midrange drivers use ketone polymer diaphragms for exceptionally smooth and uniform sound quality.

I SERIES loudspeakers’ attractive appearance meets system design goals while minimizing any impact on facility aesthetics. Their lightweight 15mm Baltic-Birch cabinets are finished in low-gloss black or white textured paint, and their edge-to-edge wrap-around, fabric-backed, powder-coated steel grilles have no forward-facing logos, providing an exceptionally clean appearance.

A wide range of optional low-profile, modular installation hardware supports the quick, easy and secure installation of virtually any combination of I SERIES models. These installation hardware systems improve aesthetics by keeping the brackets hidden above and behind the cabinets, while also reducing the vertical array height and minimizing the number of suspension cables.

Chris Barrow, Community’s director of product marketing, said, “I SERIES is a wide variety of great loudspeaker tools, crafted for sonic transparency and designed to remove the limitations systems designers and integrators face when using other loudspeakers. With I SERIES, systems designers can realize their goals for even coverage and great sound while architects and owners get a loudspeaker array that blends well with a facility’s interior design.”