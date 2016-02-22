Community Launches Weather-Resistant I SERIES

Community is extending the versatility of its flagship I SERIES loudspeaker systems with weather-resistant models of its I SERIES 800-Level and 600-Level loudspeakers.

The I SERIES weather-resistant loudspeakers feature enclosures made with Community’s PolyGlas technology. The PolyGlas cabinets reduce lead times considerably and are virtually immune to the destructive effects of moisture and temperature cycling.

I SERIES PolyGlas cabinets are constructed from a dense composite embedded with dual layers of fiberglass cloth and are built for a lifetime of performance outdoors. Finished cabinets are heavily coated with exterior-grade grey paint and a UV-resistant topcoat. The dual-layer powder-coated marine-grade aluminum grilles backed with NeverWet-treated acoustic fabric provide additional protection for the drivers. Custom color options and color-matched stainless steel accessory U-Brackets are available for all Weather-Resistant I SERIES models.

All I SERIES loudspeakers are made in the USA at Community’s headquarters in Chester, Pennsylvania.