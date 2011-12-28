Chief Launches New Training Courses

Minneapolis, MN-Chief has introduced two new online training courses, Automated Classroom and Elite Home Theater, to its Certified Partner Program.

With more than 2,000 active users, Chief's Certified Partner Program helps dealers and installers stand out from the competition. Courses offered through the program help improve business results, differentiate businesses, and improve overall mount and rack product knowledge. Each track is focused on a specific need and walks through scenarios in common applications.

In today's world, technology in classrooms is more important than ever. Chief is offering the Automated Classroom Training course as a way to understand the number of solutions available for classroom environments. The Automated Classroom focuses on the Interactive Short Throw Projector Mount, Kontour Monitor Arms and the SL220 Automated Projector Lift.

The Elite Home Theater explores solutions available for high-end home theaters, including the PXR automated swing arm wall mount, Raxxess E1 enclosed racks, and the Thinstall Series of ultra-thin swing arm wall mounts and accessories.

Both courses offer two tracks: Product and Install. The tracks for each course are accredited by InfoComm for 0.5 CTS RUs and by CEDIA for 0.5 CEUs. The additional credits bring the total for the entire certification program up to 13.5 CTS RUs and 8.5 CEDIA CEUs. That's almost half of the needed 30 CTS RUs at no cost. Along with free industry credits, Chief's Certified Partners also receive exclusive benefits, including access to a Certified Partner Portal that includes hundreds of videos, tips and tricks, and a new rewards site coming soon.