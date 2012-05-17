Women in AV Support Las Vegas Charity

The Women in AV (WAVE) have announced plans to raise money for charity at the conclusion of the InfoComm 2012 show.

“We work in a fast-paced technology industry," said Jennifer Willard, founder of WAVE. "We spend a great deal of time and energy at the InfoComm Show in Las Vegas doing business, but we would also like to be good corporate citizens. With all our thanks to FSR president, Jan Sandri, for launching this initiative, WAVE and our industry have the chance to give back in support of a non-profit organization that addresses the challenges women face in balancing work and family responsibilities. ”

The charity selected is Southern Nevada Children First. This non-profit organization provides safe environments in which youth are supported through mentoring, advocacy, education, counseling and intensive case management. They take in homeless mothers and children, pregnant and parenting youth, and provide housing, education, employment training, parenting skills, social skills, etc.

WAVE is asking for donations. Cash or checks will be accepted (checks made payable to Southern Nevada Children First).