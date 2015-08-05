Community Announces R Series Compatibility with EASE Focus 2

Community has added the R series to its library of manufacturer-authorized EASE Focus 2 GLL data files, allowing system designers to quickly create accurate 3D models of R series arrays using the EASE Focus 2 software application from AFMG.

“Because EASE Focus 2 makes it easy to see the direct-field coverage of a loudspeaker array, it's a great prototyping tool," said Dave Howden, Community’s director of technical services. "Community is pleased to support system designers by providing manufacturer-authorized EASE Focus 2 GLL files for a wide range of our products.”



EASE Focus 2 is a free application available directly from AFMG. Manufacturer-authorized EASE and EASE Focus 2 GLL files for Community loudspeakers may be downloaded from Community’s website.