Navori Digital Menu-Board

Turnkey solutions provider E Display is using Navori’s digital signage software suite to roll out what has become one of Canada’s largest QSR digital menu-board deployments.

Almost 200 screens in the Greek-flavored OPA! Souvlaki fast food chain are now using a digitally-driven menu-board platform to promote items and steadily cycle through the QSR’s menu features and promotions.

Calgary-based E Display Inc. has rolled out to the balance of existing OPA! locations across the country, and digital menu-boards – usually three per site - are part of the standard set-up for the new stores that are being added each month. E Display handles deployment and does all the content management for OPA!

The company started working with the chain in Sept. 2009, and after tests and trials with several Tier 1 software platforms, E Display settled on Navori for the full deployment.

Yhe menu boards are also used to drive efficiency and lower costs. OPA! changes its promotions as often as three times per month, and converting to digital from analog sign systems has removed all the time, labor and costs of manual changes.

“Now we update their boards across Canada just using Navori Manager,” says E Display president, Imran Khan.

