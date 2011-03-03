SCN Awards Deadline Extended

The 2011 Systems Contractor News Installation Product Awards

Sponsored by InfoComm and NewBay Media

DEADLINE EXTENDED TO MARCH 14th

Register Your Product Here and Send Your High Res Image to Assistant Editor Lindsey Snyder Today!

WHAT THEY ARE:

InfoComm International and NewBay Media L.L.C. have created the Systems Contractor News Installation Product Awards to recognize excellence in the integration of audio, video, control, and networking products in the commercial AV installation market.

WHAT PRODUCTS QUALIFY:

To qualify, the nominated products had to be released — and shipped — in 2010, and must fit into one of the following categories:

- Most Innovative Audio/Videoconferencing Product

- Most Innovative Control Product For Commercial Installation

- Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture Product

- Most Innovative Mounting Solution

- Most Innovative Install-Grade Video Projector

- Most Innovative Loudspeaker For Commercial Installation

- Most Innovative Digital Signage Product

- Most Innovative Video Display Product

- Most Innovative Video Processing Product

- Most Innovative Video Distribution or Switching Product

- Most Innovative Projection Screen

- Most Innovative Audio Console Product for Commercial Installation

- Most Innovative Commercial Systems Installation Accessory

- Most Innovative Power Conditioner or Surge Protection Product

Nominated products will be judged by a Blue-Ribbon panel of industry experts. The final list of nominees will be put forth to the readers of Systems Contractor News, who will vote for their favorites via a reader's poll.

WHO CHOOSES THE WINNERS:

You do! Keep watching these pages and www.systemscontractor.com to see how and when to vote for your favorite products.

WHEN WILL THE WINNERS BE ANNOUNCED:

The awards will be presented at InfoComm 2011, and winning entries will be spotlighted at the show and will also be featured in the post-InfoComm issue of Systems Contractor News.

ENTRY DEADLINE: February 28, 2011

ENTER BY VISITING OUR ONLINE REGISTRATION PAGE.

HOW TO NOMINATE YOUR PRODUCT(S):

To nominate your most awardworthy products, visit our online registration page and fill out and submit the form. Then send an e-mail to Lindsey Snyder ( lsnyder@nbmedia.com ) with a high-resolution image of the nominated product.

The fee of $100 per entry will be collected through our secure online entry page.

Please nominate only one product per e-mail. There is a limit of five products per manufacturer.