Clockaudio CDT100 Transporter

The What: In response to the need to streamline data and power cables for boardrooms, conference rooms, and video conference rooms, Clockaudio's CDT-100 reduces cabling requirements from multiple and individual microphones from the conference table to the AV cabinet. This advanced professional Dante communication product combines audio and control transport using network based Dante protocol.

The What Else: The CDT-100 provides a cost effective means of transporting audio and control using a single Cat 5/6 cable. It also simplifies the connectivity and the need for multiple power supply units. One PSU not only can power up to six CDT 100, but also handles power requirements for all control devices.