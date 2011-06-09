High Resolution Engineering’s DVI Over Fiber Video Extension Kits To Debut at InfoComm

To accommodate the needs of increasing numbers of people seeking fiber-optic solutions, High Resolution Engineering has announced that it has designed DVI over fiber video extension kits to support Lightware USA’s DVI-OPT series of transmitters and receivers. The kits, available for sale or rent from High Resolution Engineering, will be showcased at InfoComm 2011.

The company also offers another fiber-optical solution: exclusive rental of Lightware’s 80x80 Multi-Format DVI/Fiber matrix, which converts the video signal internally in the matrix and eliminates the need for extra DVI-to-fiber converters.

“With the rising costs of copper and falling prices of fiber it makes economical sense to go with fiber today,” said Mike Taylor, partner with High Resolution Engineering. “Fiber also gives users the added functionality of incredibly long cable runs.”

But Taylor notes that fiber-optic units from various manufacturers are not interchangeable. “Company A’s transmitter will not work with Company B’s receiver, so users have to be consistent with their send and receive units. Lightware manufactures the most professional and universal solutions available today; they meet MIL specs and are fully interchangeable within the company’s line of send and receive units. Our DVI over fiber video extension kits give an extra advantage to anyone using Lightware technology, such as Lightware modular routers, who is looking for fiber-optic solutions for increased flexibility.”

Currently, two kits are available for sale or rental. They feature two 100-meter and two 50-meter six-strand SC cables, which can be barreled together for a 900-foot run; eight pairs of Lightware 110 transmitters and receivers; and all accessories.

“The kits are a powerful, total solution,” Taylor said. “A lot of kits don’t provide all the pieces to make it work, but ours is a complete package.”

The High Resolution Engineering DVI over fiber video extension kits will be shown at the Lightware booth (#3383) at InfoComm and will be used by Christie Digital to drive the displays and data in its booth at the show. “The Christie booth will be one of the biggest demonstrations of the technology,” Taylor notes.

Also in High Resolution Engineering’s rental inventory is Lightware’s MX-FR80R 80x80 modular matrix frame.