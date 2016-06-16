Clear-Com Unified Voice Communication Solution Demonstrated at InfoComm 2016

At InfoComm 2016, Clear-Com featured its new Version 3.0 of HelixNet, the digital network partyline (PL) platform, and the new LQ-R devices, 1RU IP interfaces for linking intercom and audio systems over LAN, WAN, or IP networks. HelixNet and LQ-R are part of the Unified Voice Communication solution.

Already shipping and available as a free upgrade, Clear-Com introduced Version 3.0 of the HelixNet system in January this year.

The out-of-the-box standard main station now offers 12 channels of intercom channels, which is three-times more than its previous version, and can expand to a total of 24 channels with the purchase of a single firmware license.

HelixNet 3.0 is highly customizable, whereby every user device has the ability to be assigned a role. In standard partyline systems, individual users need to accept the default user setting for all users. They system is configurable on a browser-based application or on the front panel menu of the main station in real time.

“With this software upgrade, we are helping HelixNet users to do much, much more with less hardware,” said John Wyckoff, product manager at Clear-Com. “HelixNet 3.0 offers the advantages of an IP-based platform for easy linking and management of HelixNet, without losing the simplicity and familiarity of partyline functions.”

LQ-R, four or eight-port IP interface devices in a 1RU form factor are new additions to the LQ Series family of connecting devices that can be used for intercom conversations, networked music performances, and for audio signals that need to be transported between different facilities. These new devices have already proven to simplify and cost-effectively extend or link any industry-standard two-wire or four-wire intercom and audio systems over LAN, WAN, or IP networks to any remote location.

The new LQ-R devices can provide either four or eight ports per rack unit, while the compact LQ throw-down devices offer two ports of connectivity. The LQ-R devices have the option of eight four-wire connections, four two-wire connections, or four two-wire and four four-wire connections in a single unit. The two-wire option is both Clear-Com and RTS TW compatible. A maximum of six LQ IP interfaces can be linked together in any two- or four-wire combination.

The LQ series of products can operate in both point-to-point and partyline modes allowing the user flexibility of connection to meet their workflow needs. This combined with the efficient use of IP data rates makes LQ the smart choice compared to other data rate hungry IP protocols.

“As all live and recorded production operations transition to an IP-based world, the LQ Series helps in allowing intercom and other audio signals to make use of these types of infrastructures,” added Wyckoff. “With its operational flexibility, the LQ Series provides a complete IP connectivity solution that can help users achieve a more expansive intercom and deploy audio faster and with fewer resources.”