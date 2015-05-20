Clear-Com Presenting LQ Series at InfoComm 2015

Clear-Com will present its latest communication and connectivity tools at InfoComm 2015. These products demonstrate Clear-Com’s pedigree as a full system solution company, able to offer voice comms systems and the glue that binds entire AV networks together.

One of the LQ Series models available at InfoComm 2015.

The FreeSpeak II 1.9GHz roaming wireless solution has already proven to be a wireless intercom system for large scale productions. It supports up to five separate channels per wireless beltpack, providing more expansive roaming coverage using multiple antennas. When combined with the unrivalled flexibility of the Eclipse-HX Digital Matrix Frame, the result is a wireless intercom system with connections to over 16 partylines and the flexibility to cover difficult buildings and remote zones.

FreeSpeak II can also operate in the 2.4GHz frequency band with system components. Even though the new FreeSpeak II 2.4GHz will have a separate yet similar set of beltpacks and transceiver antennas to the 1.9GHz version, the same base station or matrix integrated FreeSpeak II systems can co-operate with a mix of 1.9GHz and 2.4GHz beltpacks and antennas thus increasing both the quantity of wireless users and cell roaming area.

The LQ Series is a family of connectivity devices for linking intercom and audio systems over LAN, WAN or IP networks. The LQ Series can be used for intercom conversation, networked music performances and for audio signals that need to be transported between different facilities. The compact LQ throw-down devices enable connections of 2-wire partyline with call signaling and 4-wire audio over LAN, WAN or Internet IP infrastructures. The LQ Series has a 2-wire (LQ-2W2) or 4-wire (LQ-4W2) option.