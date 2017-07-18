Clear-Com, DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics, Others to Host Sound Summit Seattle

On Thursday, August 17, 2017, Clear-Com, DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics, Sound Devices, and K-Tek will host The Sound Summit Seattle at the Columbia City Theater. This event is part of The Sound Summit series of informal networking and educational presentations for audio professionals to gather, collaborate, and discuss their techniques and tools for audio production.

With the cooperation of some of the industry's top audio professionals, attendees will benefit from a one-on-one social experience with members of the community as well as these manufacturers specializing in audio production. Clear-Com, DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics, Sound Devices, and K-Tek will also showcase their newest products, including Clear-Com's FreeSpeak II wireless intercom system; DPA's d:vice digital audio interface; Lectrosonics' Duet Digital Wireless IEM/IFB Monitor system; Sound Devices' MixPre-3 and MixPre-6 audio recorders; as well as K-Tek's Boom Box microphone boom stand/apple box and the Sidekick KTA2B compact wireless transmitter adapter.

The Sound Summit Seattle will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., opening with a networking social hour, followed by short informational presentations from each of the manufacturers from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and concluding with a few additional hours of networking time. Representatives from all five manufacturers will be available throughout the event to discuss best practices for utilizing their equipment.

"The Sound Summit series has been a very successful way for these manufacturers to come together with the professional audio community and learn about the industry’s needs,” said Karl Winkler, VP of sales and service at Lectrosonics. “We are excited to have Clear-Com join us as we share ideas with the professionals in the Seattle community.”

To sign up for this free event, click here.