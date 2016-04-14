Clear-Com Brings DX410 Wireless Intercom System To NAB 2016

DX410 Group Wireless Headset

Clear-Com will present its DX410 two-channel 2.4GHz digital wireless intercom system at NAB 2016. It is the first DX Series wireless intercom system to offer 7kHz wideband audio. Durable and lightweight, the DX410 belt-pack and all-in-one wireless headset are designed to withstand long periods of usage and tough production environments.

“We are excited to bring the DX410 to NAB,” said Craig Fredrickson, product manager at Clear-Com. “Ideal for live events and productions, the DX410 is truly an exceptional digital wireless system in terms of range, reliability, sound quality, and comfort for the size of the system.”

Each BS410 base station can support up to 15 registered BP410 wireless beltpacks and/or WH410 headsets. In a single-channel operation, any four beltpack users can engage in simultaneous, full-duplex (speak/listen) communication, while three users may be in full-duplex mode in a dual-channel operation. DX410 also features two-wire and four-wire bridging and two-wire auto-nulling. The bridging capability allows the option for combining the two-wire and four-wire ports together on either channel A or B, allowing operators to use a four-wire out to send all the audio to a mixer, matrix intercom, or other audio source. Two-wire auto-nulling enables fast and accurate integration with Clear-Com or TW wired party-line systems.

The high-quality 7kHz wideband audio expands audio range and increases intelligibility in high RF environments so that even soft whispers can be heard clearly. With an upgraded radio and a lost packet concealment capability, the DX410 delivers an improved experience in performance, range, and sound.

The BP410 and WH410 have rugged, reinforced casings and long-lasting keypads with no mechanical switch, proven to withstand harsh production environments. The same fast-charging lithium ion battery for the BP410 and WH410 only takes 2.5 hours to provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

The DX410 uses a frequency hopping system (FHSS), and offers spectrum-friendly and adaptive frequency hopping (AFH) modes, to avoid interference with Wi-Fi, while operating in the 2.4GHz band means that DX410 does not require radio licensing for use.

The DX410 and many other Clear-Com communications and connectivity solutions will be available for demonstration on Booth C6908 at NAB 2016.