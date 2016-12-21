Clear Channel’s Rifkin to Present on OOH at DSE 2017

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) announced that Wade Rifkin, senior vice president of programmatic at Clear Channel Outdoor will present a session at DSE 2017 titled “Demystifying Programmatic OOH.”

Wade Rifkin

This general conference session is part of the Seminar Program at DSE 2017 designed specifically for Digital Out-of-Home Network Operators, or any end-user managed on-premise advertising-based network.

Scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, at 9 a.m., this session will focus on the “how” behind what they’ve done, serving as a primer for the industry on how to bridge the gap between a traditionally linear and offline medium, and the way that advertisers and agencies are working today. Attendees will learn from a customer-driven approach to breaking into programmatic OOH, and gain insight into key similarities and differences across programmatic OOH and other programmatic channels.

“As more digital marketers invest programmatically, this is an opportunity to achieve the scale and impact of out-of-home through the same platform advertisers are using for cross-channel buying,” Rifkin said. “Clear Channel Outdoor’s first-to-market programmatic solution marries data-driven decision making with media locations in the physical world, where consumers are spending over 70 percent of their time, combining the best elements of physical and digital advertising together. Most importantly, buying outdoor ads can now be done fluidly alongside desktop and mobile.”

Registration for DSE’s Wednesday DOOH Network Operators session or any of the DSE 2017 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by BroadSign International and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at www.dse2017.com.

DSE 2017 is scheduled for March 28-31, with access to the Exhibit Hall March 29-30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, visit www.dse2017.com.