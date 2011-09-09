NewBay Media Acquires Assets of Pro AV

New York, NY--NewBay Media, parent company of SCN and S&VC, has acquired the assets of Pro AV from Hanley Wood, including the magazine's web assets, editorial content, and subscriber lists.

"Our stated goal is to be the number one resource for AV professionals, with unparalleled depth and breadth for readers and advertisers," said Steve Palm, president and CEO of NewBay Media. "The acquisition of Pro AV further strengthens our already robust offerings, expanding our substantial reach to the professional AV community."

When integrated, Pro AV will add over 18,000 unduplicated AV professionals. Combined with NewBay's existing AV/Consumer Electronics database, which includes leading brands such as Systems Contractor News and Sound & Video Contractor, gives NewBay an unparalleled reach of over 200,000 professionals.

"We are excited to provide a new home for the Pro AV readers as well as the high-quality content Pro AV has long been known for," stated Adam Goldstein, executive vice president/group publishing director for NewBay Media's AV/Consumer Electronics Group. "This is a great opportunity to introduce a new audience to our esteemed brands, and to continue to build upon our goal to be the AV industries primary resource for business news and technical information."

The acquisition will be adding even more quality to the most complete coverage of the systems integration industry available, as Pro AV's sister publications now include not only the aforementioned Systems Contractor News and Sound & Video Contractor, but also AV Technology, Healthcare AV, Rental & Staging Systems, Digital Signage Magazine, TWICE, and Residential Systems, plus the InfoComm Show Daily, Digital Signage Expo Daily, and the CEDIA Daily.

Additionally, NewBay Media now has the largest qualified reach of commercial integrators, with both Systems Contractor News and Pro AV BPA audited, and Sound & Video Contractor's BPA certification applied for.

NewBay Media's acquisition of the Pro AV content and database is effective immediately.