Matrox Holds Webinar on SDI Signals

Matrox is hosting a webinar to instruct attendees on how to use one inexpensive device to monitor, distribute, switch, multiplex, and converge your SDI video feeds within your environment.

Technical experts from Matrox will introduce the new Matrox MC-100 dual SDI to HDMI mini converter that supports a wide range of display resolutions through 3G, Dual Link, HD, and SD-SDI. Matrox MC-100 is a single portable unit that can be used as a HD-SDI switcher, a distribution amplifier, a multiplexer, and a 3D processing unit.

