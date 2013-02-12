DSE 2013 Content Awards Dinner Moves to Paris Hotel

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will showcase innovation at its 4th Annual Awards Dinner Wednesday, February 27. Limited seating is still available.

DSE’s 4th Annual Awards Dinner will be held at the Paris Hotel’s Vendome A Ballroom 7-9 p.m., Wednesday, February 27. The evening, which is dedicated to honoring industry innovation, will announce the winners from both awards groups, chosen from a combined field of over 150 entrants.

Richard Lebovitz, DSE’s editorial director who oversaw the submission and judging process, said: “Many of the entries for 2013 expanded the judges’ perceptions of what can truly be thought of as innovative, and demonstrated a wide variety of ways in which the technology can be used to inspire and engage. We look forward to sharing an exciting evening of discovery with those who have not yet seen these applications.”