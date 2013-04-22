Extron Introduces New Videowall Processing System

Extron Electronics has launched the WindoWall Pro System, a versatile, user-friendly approach for multi-display videowall systems.

The WindoWall Pro System features a scalable architecture designed to deliver performance and reliability. Full HDCP compliance at all HDMI inputs and outputs assures reliable presentation of protected content. WindoWall Console software is the user interface to the system, facilitating intuitive control and configuration of videowall systems, and the creation of presentations with multiple, independent windows for displaying graphics, HDTV, and video. The WindoWall Pro System is suitable for applications that require highly reliable, multi-window videowall systems.