Extron Introduces New Videowall Processing System

Extron Electronics has launched the WindoWall Pro System, a versatile, user-friendly approach for multi-display videowall systems.
The WindoWall Pro System features a scalable architecture designed to deliver performance and reliability. Full HDCP compliance at all HDMI inputs and outputs assures reliable presentation of protected content. WindoWall Console software is the user interface to the system, facilitating intuitive control and configuration of videowall systems, and the creation of presentations with multiple, independent windows for displaying graphics, HDTV, and video. The WindoWall Pro System is suitable for applications that require highly reliable, multi-window videowall systems.
- "The WindoWall Pro System offers HDMI input and output capability, enabling integrators and their customers to display HDCP-encrypted content on videowalls and easily incorporate digital video sources," said Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. "This videowall system offers fast and reliable switching of HDCP-encrypted content and features essential for providing uncompromised video performance for mission-critical systems."
- Each WindoWall Pro processor allows for the display of up to four windows and employs Extron video processing technologies to deliver a fully optimized real-time video output. Because a discrete processor is dedicated to each display unit in the videowall, WindoWall Pro is fully scalable, supporting a variety of display layouts from 1x2 to 2x3 and larger. The HDMI inputs, outputs, and universal analog video inputs support signal rates up to 1920x1200 and HDTV 1080p/60, plus 2K on the HDMI connections. Each WindoWall Pro processor features an HDMI background input, which allows a full motion, high resolution computer-video or HDTV signal to be used as a background image to any presentation.
- To enhance and simplify integration of sources and displays, WindoWall Pro features Key Minder, an Extron-exclusive technology. For HDMI signals with protected content, Key Minder authenticates and maintains continuous HDCP encryption between input and output devices to ensure quick and reliable switching.