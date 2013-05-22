Atlona to Host Webinar on Conference Room AV Installations

Atlona will be hosting an Atlona Academy webinar titled “Digital Conference Room” on May 29 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. PDT.

The one-hour session will explore how to make conference room installations more successful using Atlona products.

Presented by Dan Tye, technical sales support manager for Atlona, “Digital Conference Room” will focus on the applications and philosophies of commercial product development, explore different conference room setups — both small and large, as well as provide tips and tricks for a successful corporate integration.

“As a manufacturer, Atlona has access to the collective experiences of a large dealer base. Whenever possible, we strive to translate the positive experiences our dealers have had installing Atlona products into quality educational information,” said Tye. “We love to see our partners succeed, and the education that we can provide through the Atlona Academy is the vehicle to deliver this success.”