ATEN Launches New HDMI MDS

- ATEN International, a designer and manufacturer of advanced connectivity solutions, has unveiled its VanCryst HDMI Media Distribution Solution (MDS) which enables users to distribute full high-definition media content to multiple displays situated in various locations. ATEN’s HDMI MDS is comprised of a four-port VS1804T or eight-port VS1808T HDMI over Cat5 splitter in conjunction with a VE800R HDMI extender.
- The VS1804T/VS1808T offers an efficient way to transfer high-definition multimedia content and HDCP data from an HDMI input source to four or eight displays via Cat 5e cables. In conjunction with the VE800R HDMI extender, the VS1804T/VS1808T can support multi-displays and provides the flexibility needed for a customized digital signage or HDMI display installation, allowing user to set up the display device 60 m (200 ft) from the HDMI source device. In addition, the HDMI Media Distribution Solution is cascadable to three levels for easy video output expansion.
- Leveraging the HDMI specification, which offers deep colors and support for 3D content, the rack-mountable VS1804T/VS1808T is capable of transferring video resolutions of up to 1920x1200 (WUXGA). With EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) technology built into the VS1804T/VS1808T, users are presented with a range of options to configure their video display for optimal quality. Additionally, the VS1804T/1808T offers bi-directional RS-232 serial interface which enables system control through a high-end controller.
- "As the digital signage market has continued to mature and expand, the HDMI specification has also proliferated and can be found in many hardware devices such as HDTVs, Blu-ray players and video game consoles," explained Kevin Chen, President of ATEN International. "With our latest offering, the HDMI Media Distribution Solution, we are now providing our customers with HDMI-compatible hardware which can be leveraged to distribute high-definition video and audio from one input to as many as eight displays."
- The VanCryst HDMI MDS is designed for any installation that requires HDMI content to be delivered to multiple destinations, such as:
• Store or tradeshow digital signage
• Broadcasting information to public locations (news, airline and train schedule and arrival/departure information)
• Sporting events
• Theater and lecture overview rooms
• Classroom and company training facilities
• Financial services (investment banks, stock exchanges)
In addition to the HDMI MDS, ATEN also offers other two similar solutions leveraging VGA technology:
• Standard Plus MDS: a VS1204T (4-port) or VS1208T (8-port) A/V over Cat 5 splitter in combination with a VE170R or VE170RQ A/V over Cat 5 Receiver (with Deskew)
• Advanced MDS: a VS1504 (4-port) or VS1508 (8-port) A/V over Cat 5 splitter in combination with a VB552 VGA over Cat 5 Repeater or VE200R A/V over Cat 5 extender (dual A/V output)
For more information: www.aten.com