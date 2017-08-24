Christos Desalernos to Lead Power Product Management at Core Brands

Christos Desalernos has re-joined Core Brands as manager of power product management. Desalernos previously served as Core Brands’ director of pro division sales for nine years, and has returned to develop Furman and Panamax power solutions.

Christos Desalernos

“We are ecstatic to welcome Christos back to the Core Brands family as the product manager, Power,” said Mike Jordan, Core Brands VP of product management. “Not only does Christos have years of invaluable experience selling, developing and manufacturing power products, he also intimately understands the Furman and Panamax brands and what they stand for in the eyes of our dealers and their customers. He is already bringing exciting innovations to both of these iconic brands.”

Prior to re-joining Core Brands, Desalernos served as the senior retail regional sales manager, West region at Shure Incorporated, where he managed a team of four rep firms in the Western United States. In his earlier career with Furman and then Core Brands, Desalernos’ roles grew from engineer and account executive to the director of pro division sales, with responsibility for Furman Pro Audio division growth in both revenue and profit as well as the management of 15 rep firms across the United States and Canada. Desalernos holds an electronic engineering degree from CSU East Bay.

“I can confidently say that Core Brands is the best control, audio, and power solutions provider in the business today, and I am honored to rejoin to the team,” Desalernos said. “I have been living and breathing power products for years, and I look forward to applying my expertise to developing the next generation of Panamax and Furman power products.”