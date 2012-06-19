AVI-SPL, LifeSize Offer Video Communications Webinar

AVI-SPL and LifeSize will present a free, one-hour webinar on Wednesday, June 20 at 1 p.m. EST to discuss the increasing popularity and usefulness of video communications for businesses.

Simon Dudley, LifeSize's video evangelist, will examine how this technology can improve business operations and increase speed to market.

"As global communications free businesses to become location independent, the need for making instant connections is crucial," said Dudley. "Video communications enable workers to collaborate from anywhere at any time.

On the agenda:

• The changing nature of doing business

• How to connect from anywhere

• LifeSize support for video communications

To register for "Managing Video Communications in Your Business," click here.

Dudley is the spokesperson for LifeSize and evangelizes how video communications can help organizations accelerate productivity and deliver tangible business results. Over his nine years at LifeSize, Dudley has held several roles in product management, sales, channel development and strategy. Prior to joining LifeSize, Dudley held a number of senior management positions in the communications industry. As an agent of innovation himself, Dudley holds design patents of intellectual property for his participation in the invention and design of three video collaboration products.