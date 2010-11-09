HP New SMB Digital Signage Solutions

- Hewlett-Packard has announced two digital signage products that are designed for deployments of between one and 10 displays and target SMBs (small or medium-sized businesses).
- According to Bob Rosenberry, manager of Visual Solutions, Retail Store Solutions at HP, "the HP SignagePlayer mp8000s and HP SignagePlayer mp8000r are designed for independent retailers, and other small to midsize businesses that want to deploy full-featured digital signage at a single location or across a small network, " said Bob Rosenberry, manager of Visual Solutions, Retail Store Solutions at HP. "We're providing an easy way to buy, install and run digital signage for a company that isn't prepared or able to involve themselves in a larger deployment project. This will allow wider adoption of digital signage, especially among smaller businesses."
- The two new players are part of HP's digital signage product family. Both are running Windows Embedded Standard 2009 and use an Intel Core 2 Duo 8400 processor.
- The HP digital signage players each creates a single "channel" of digital signage output, according to Rosenberry. "You can connect multiple displays via daisy-chaining to a single player, and these displays can be showing identical content, or be "tiled" portions of a display 'wall.' "
