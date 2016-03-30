Christie to Display Video Wall Solutions at ISC West 2016

Christie today announced they will display the latest video wall solutions for the physical security industry at ISC West 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Christie’s featured products will include the Christie Phoenix system and Phoenix Quad-T encoder, a side-by-side comparison of Entero HB 70-inch HD front access display cubes and Christie Velvet Merit Series 1.5mm LED tiles and both 98-inch and 55-inch LCD flat panels.

“Christie offers unparalleled video wall solutions for the security industry,” says Dave Muscat, senior director, Americas, technical sales and solutions, Christie. “From our LCD flat panel displays, LED cubes and direct view LED tiles to our Phoenix processing systems including our recently introduced Phoenix Quad-T 4K input node, our products are designed for 24/7 critical viewing operations and backed by industry-leading service and support.”

The Christie Phoenix system and Phoenix Quad-T will manage video, audio and data on all of the displays in the Christie booth. The Phoenix Quad-T encoder can be installed anywhere on a network to expand a Phoenix system, allowing the system to acquire four high-quality, 4K/UHD video, audio and control signals over IP networks. The Christie Phoenix and Phoenix Quad-T offer users simultaneous and secure control of audiovisual data from virtually anywhere. The Quad-T will be part of the Security Industry Association New Product Showcase at ISC West.

Christie Phoenix Quad T

Christie will also showcase a range of display solutions at the booth, including a side-by-side demonstration of a 1x2 configuration of Entero HB 70-inch HD front access LED cubes and a 3x3 configuration of Christie Velvet Merit Series 1.5mm LED tiles. Both Merit Series 1.5mm tiles and Entero HB 70-inch cubes are designed for 24/7 critical viewing applications including control room video walls.

Merit Series 1.5mm tiles are configurable into almost any size and shape and offer the highest image quality with premium performance in a solid-state and energy efficient slim design.