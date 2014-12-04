Christie to Co-Develop Projection Systems for Dolby Cinema

Christie and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. are announcing that Christie will co-develop, supply, install, and service proprietary Dolby Vision projection systems for Dolby Cinema, a branded premium cinema offering for exhibitors and moviegoers that delivers the total cinema experience. Christie’s projection technologies will ensure that Dolby Cinema combines images with immersive sound and inspired design, to make every visit a completely captivating cinematic event.

Dolby Cinema entrance

Dolby Cinema will feature the Dolby Vision projection system, which uses optics and image processing to deliver high dynamic range (HDR) with enhanced color technology. This new proprietary HDR technology with enhanced color uses two newly designed high-frame-rate (HFR) capable Christie 4K laser projection heads that feature a highly customized and unique light path. Combined with Christie’s 6P modular laser light sources, this technology delivers high-contrast images and ultra-brightness, which define the visual excellence of Dolby Cinema.

Dolby Vision content will be available in 2015, coinciding with the deployment of the first Dolby Vision projection systems in Dolby Cinema locations.

The newly constructed JT Eindhoven cineplex in the Netherlands, opening in December 2014, will be among the first Dolby Cinema locations to install a Dolby Vision projector. The Dolby Cinema will also deliver to audiences immersive audio, with a combination of Dolby Atmos sound and Christie Vive audio speakers and Class D amplifiers, many of which were designed for this particular application.

“Dolby Cinema lets studios and exhibitors focus on what they do best, with the confidence that Dolby will deliver a premium experience that makes the most of the latest cinema technologies,” said Doug Darrow, Senior Vice President, Cinema, Dolby Laboratories. “To get this right, we naturally went to a leader in projection that could help deliver a breakthrough solution, and I’m pleased that we were able to work with Christie to co-develop the Dolby Vision projection system. With this announcement, we are confident that exhibitors and studios will now have the ultimate venue to present movies that will keep audiences coming back for more.”