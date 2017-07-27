Christie Sponsors and Supplies SIGGRAPH 2017

Christie continues its partnership with the ACM SIGGRAPH annual conference, supplying projectors and displays for sessions at the SIGGRAPH 2017 event, July 30 to August 3 in Los Angeles. Specifically, Christie CP4230 projectors, Christie Boxer 4K30 projectors, and Christie Roadster projectors will form critical components for the informative keynote and panel sessions to ensure the utmost visual experiences as artists and creators showcase their work.



“We recognize Christie as the de facto standard to showcase creators’ work,” said Jerome Solomon, conference chair for SIGGRAPH 2017. “At SIGGRAPH, the visual medium is the story and to help those stories reach their full potential with audiences, we rely on Christie projectors to deliver the best visual experiences.”

Christie Roadsters will be in use within the conference’s Experience Hall, showcasing informal presentations on new ideas applicable to techniques, concepts, and strategies, which serves as the main venue for the Art Gallery, Emerging Technologies, Studio, and VR Village programs. Christie projectors will also illuminate the prestigious 44th annual SIGGRAPH Computer Animation Festival, displaying advances in computer graphics. Finally, attendees of the Real-Time Live! presentation will also benefit from Christie projectors.

“We’re proud to once again be the choice of digital display excellence for SIGGRAPH as artists and creators showcase their efforts in the highest image quality,” said Kathryn Cress, vice president, Global & Corporate marketing, Christie. “If you dream it, then Christie ingenuity combined with our display and processing solutions can create it for you.”