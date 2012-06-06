Contemporary Research 232-Amp+ Earns Plenum Rating

The Contemporary Research 232-Amp+ Stereo Mixer/Amplifier has earned an UL 2043 plenum rating.

The mixer/amplifier can now be mounted in plenum ceilings, opening up new installation options for educational, commercial and residential applications.

The 232-Amp+ is a compact, programmable mixer/amplifier aimed at integration with flat-panel displays and video projectors. This versatile amp features a stereo line-level display/projector audio input and two mono aux inputs, and outputs stereo sound at 32 Watts RMS @ 8 ohms or 40W @ 4 ohms.

The unit features RS-232 system control, a stereo and two audio inputs that can mix and duck automatically, ideal for microphone and paging applications. The Class D amplifier is highly energy-efficient, using 90 percent of DC power for amplification, operating with very little heat and consuming almost no power when quiet, according to the company.