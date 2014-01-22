Primeview Introduces Newest ECO LINE Commercial LED Displays

The What: Primeview USA introduces the latest generation to its ECO LINE of commercial grade LED displays. The line now offers a 24/7 rated solutions of 55” super-narrow gap video wall display with only 3.6mm bezel-to-bezel width, now the world’s slimmest LCD bezel, to produce a suitable viewing experience.

“After experiencing over 110% year-over-year sales growth, we continue to design to create interest to consider. With our new 3.6mm LED LCD total gap video wall solution, Primeview continues to demonstrate its’ commitment to bring our customers’ the most innovative yet reliable display solutions way ahead of the rest of the market,” said Chanan Averbuch, Vice President of Sales at Primeview USA.

What Else: The PRV55SNG indoor FHD LED LCD industrial display is designed to work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the most demanding environments. The new 55-inch panel features the slimmest bezel measuring 2.35mm on the top and left sides and 1.25mm on bottom and right sides.

To realize such a slim bezel, the panel utilizes an eco-friendly LED lighting which significantly minimizing the number of components normally required. As seen in our launch of our previous 5.5mm bezel to bezel units in late 2013, Primeview has once again incorporated our engineering “know how” to design an architecturally smart design that reduces heat load while also improving access to the I/O connectivity board.

Primeview’s PRV55SNG features include:

* Nearly seamless 3.6mm total bezel

* 500 nit brightness

* Engineered for Landscape / Portrait orientation

* A/C Power Daisy chaining option

* PRV mainboard to maintain HDCP compliance without utilizing splitters

* FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution

* Eco-friendly LED backlight for low power consumption

* Primeview signature all-metal industrial enclosure for 24/7 reliability

* HDBASET Rx + Tx embedded (optional)

* Primeview’s revolutionary 3 year parts and labor warrantyOne More Thing: With a skinny landscape and reliable backbone, these eco-friendly displays are scalable to deliver an exceptional visual experience for Broadcast, Gaming, Hospitality, Control Rooms, Digital Signage, Retail, Higher Education, Corporate, Healthcare and Industrial.

The new unit, as well as other eye catching visual solutions will be on display for the public at NAB broadcast show in Las Vegas on April 7-10th 2014.