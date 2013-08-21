Lencore Expands National Sales Force in the Southeast

Lencore, a Long Island manufacturer of commercial sound masking, paging, audio and mass notification systems, has added Bryan Durkis and Todd Krutz of Southeast Contract Sales to the Lencore team of representatives.

Bryan and Todd will represent Lencore to furniture dealers, architects, designers and end users in the Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Florida Panhandle markets.

Bryan Durkis, a sales veteran in the furniture industry with an engineering and architectural background, has quickly grasped the capabilities of Lencore's products and recognizes the value each system adds to the employee experience in the work environment.

Also joining the team is Todd Krutz, a graduate of Georgia Southern University with an architectural and business development background. Todd's previous experience has enabled him to better understand office planning and the need for speech privacy, intelligible paging and audio solutions in the workplace.

"We're thrilled to join Lencore, a company that is dedicated to delivering custom, multi-building, acoustical comfort and emergency communication solutions on a national scale. Lencore is ahead of the curve in recognizing market trends and have been able to meet and exceed industry standards, which is critical for success," said Bryan Durkis, principal at Southeast Contract Sales.

"Bryan and Todd's architectural background and their proven knowledge and understanding of the market will benefit Lencore as they join our national sales team," said Michael Polan, director of sales at Lencore.