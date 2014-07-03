Christie Previewed 4K Laser in Japan

Christie is previewing the latest addition to its Mirage 4K platform, the Christie Mirage 4KLH. This new model builds on all the benefits of the Mirage platform, but adds Christie Solid State Laser illumination technology. The Mirage 4K platform is for 3D applications for advanced visualization in automotive, location-based entertainment, government, military, oil and gas and more.

Christie Mirage 4KLH

Christie laser projectors provide brightness, wider color gamut capabilities, higher contrast, and reduced maintenance requirements, resulting in a better experience for all 2D and 3D applications.

The Mirage 4KLH supports both full 120Hz active stereo and passive stereo with optional external filters and polarized passive glasses with 3P illumination. The Mirage 4KLH system is also configurable with Christie’s latest 6P illumination source, providing support for an unprecedented 120Hz per eye when used in a 6P passive configuration.

Like the existing lamp based Mirage 4K projectors, the Mirage 4KLH is anchored by the unique Christie TruLife electronics platform with proprietary 1.2 Gigapixel per second, floating point architecture, offering full 4096 by 2160 resolution at 120Hz for 3D and integrated Christie Twist for warping and blending.

The preview of the Mirage 4KLH takes place in the Christie 3D showroom located adjacent to the IVR conference at the Tokyo Big Sight, Japan’s largest exhibition technology and high definition image technology, June 25-27.



Mamoru Hanzawa, director of Christie Digital Systems, Japan, said, “Enhancing the Mirage 4K with laser illumination will expand the capabilities for new applications. Christie once again is demonstrating its leadership position and dedication to customers with solutions and services that our customers have come to expect.”