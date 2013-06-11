InfoComm/NewBay Media Award Winners Revealed

The 2013 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards finalists have been selected. This year’s product awards will showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2013 in 15 distinct categories. - See more at: http://www.avnetwork.com/latest/0013/2013-scn-infocomm-installation-product-awards-finalists-revealed/90764#sthash.qS7yHNd3.dpuf
The 2013 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Award winners were revealed during a ceremony at InfoComm '13, on Tuesday, June 11. This year’s product award winners showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2013 in 15 categories.
Kirsten Nelson, editor of SCN, presents an award to Veronica Esbona, representing Xantech at the InfoComm/NewBay Media Awards,
Most Innovative Loudspeaker for Commercial Installation
Tannoy VLS
Most Innovative Audio Amplifier/Processing Product
- Crown DriveCore Install Series
Most Innovative Video Signal Management Product
Crestron DM-MD64x64 DigitalMedia Switcher
Most Innovative Commercial Systems Installation Accessory
Xantech XLIP232
Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture Product
AVTEQ Slimline AV Pedestal
Most Innovative Mounting Solution
Chief FUSION Manual Height Adjustable Mobile Cart/LPAU
Most Innovative Projection Screen
Da-Lite Advantage and Contour
Most Innovative Collaborative Solution
Vaddio AV Bridge
Most Innovative Video Display Product
NanoLumens NanoSlim DS
Most Innovative AV Networking Product
SVSi VMT105 Networked AV Encoder/VRR104 Networked AV Decoder
Most Innovative AV Control Software/Hardware for Commercial Installation
Crestron TSW-1050
Most Innovative Audio/Videoconferencing Product
Revolabs Executive HD MaxSecure
Most Innovative Digital Signage Player Product
LG LT560E EzSign TV
Most Innovative Power Conditioner/Surge Protection Product
Middle Atlantic Products Series Protection
Most Innovative Install-Grade Projector
Panasonic PT-VW431DU