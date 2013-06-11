InfoComm/NewBay Media Award Winners Revealed

The 2013 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards finalists have been selected. This year’s product awards will showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2013 in 15 distinct categories. - See more at: http://www.avnetwork.com/latest/0013/2013-scn-infocomm-installation-product-awards-finalists-revealed/90764#sthash.qS7yHNd3.dpuf

The 2013 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Award winners were revealed during a ceremony at InfoComm '13, on Tuesday, June 11. This year’s product award winners showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2013 in 15 categories.



Kirsten Nelson, editor of SCN, presents an award to Veronica Esbona, representing Xantech at the InfoComm/NewBay Media Awards,



Most Innovative Loudspeaker for Commercial Installation

Tannoy VLS



Most Innovative Audio Amplifier/Processing Product

Crown DriveCore Install Series

Most Innovative Video Signal Management Product

Crestron DM-MD64x64 DigitalMedia Switcher



Most Innovative Commercial Systems Installation Accessory

Xantech XLIP232



Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture Product

AVTEQ Slimline AV Pedestal



Most Innovative Mounting Solution

Chief FUSION Manual Height Adjustable Mobile Cart/LPAU



Most Innovative Projection Screen

Da-Lite Advantage and Contour



Most Innovative Collaborative Solution

Vaddio AV Bridge



Most Innovative Video Display Product

NanoLumens NanoSlim DS



Most Innovative AV Networking Product

SVSi VMT105 Networked AV Encoder/VRR104 Networked AV Decoder



Most Innovative AV Control Software/Hardware for Commercial Installation

Crestron TSW-1050



Most Innovative Audio/Videoconferencing Product

Revolabs Executive HD MaxSecure



Most Innovative Digital Signage Player Product

LG LT560E EzSign TV



Most Innovative Power Conditioner/Surge Protection Product

Middle Atlantic Products Series Protection



Most Innovative Install-Grade Projector

Panasonic PT-VW431DU