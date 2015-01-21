Christie Nears 100th Vive Audio Cinema Install

Christie is on schedule to install its 100th Christie Vive Audio cinema sound system. “Christie made history a year ago when it began shipping the world’s first audio system to feature a unique ribbon driver technology in a single enclosure line array design, purposely crafted and built for entertainment environments,” said Patrick Artiaga, Director of Business Development, Christie.



Christie Vive Audio

“Since then, the breadth and depth of the Christie Vive product lineup has been expanded to include a wide-range of speakers, amplifiers, and audio-video processors. As the creative community expands the envelope in delivering the most realistic audio experience possible to moviegoers, we’ve developed these Christie Vive audio products specifically to help production teams achieve their creative objectives and exhibitors meet performance challenges,” added Artiaga.

Designed to support all of the leading cinema audio formats including Dolby Atmos, 7.1 and 5.1 surround sound and Auro 11.1, Christie Vive Audio can be configured to provide the optimal audio solution for any cinema space, from post production studios and screening rooms to traditional auditoriums and premium large formats cinemas. Exhibitors such as Cinemex (Mexico), Wanda Cinemas (China), New Farm Cinemas (Australia), and Southern Theatres (United States) have chosen Vive. As well, many exhibitors embracing the Dolby Cinema program will use Christie Vive, beginning with the first Dolby Cinema install at the newly-constructed JT Eindhoven cineplex in the Netherlands, which opened in December 2014.

“We’re proud of our tradition of bringing the latest developments in audio technology to our Southern Theatres and Movie Tavern guests with the opening of the Southern Grand 14 Esplanade in Kenner, LA and Movie Tavern Northshore in Covington, LA,” said Ron Krueger II, President and Chief Operating Officer, Southern Theatres. “We’re the first theater to power every auditorium with Christie Vive Audio, a revolutionary leap in cinema loudspeaker design that provides an improved sound experience for every guest in every seat in the house, and we look forward to continuing this relationship with our plans in 2015 starting with the Movie Tavern Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, La.”

“Over the past year, we’ve raised the bar in next-generation audio technology and implementation, giving exhibitors a true competitive edge that their customers can appreciate,” noted Artiaga.